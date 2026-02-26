Standard Motor Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Thursday reported…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Thursday reported profit of $7.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $385.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.3 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

