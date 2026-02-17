SSR Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Tuesday reported profit of $181.5 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Tuesday reported profit of $181.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $521.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $395.8 million, or $1.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.63 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSRM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.