Sphere Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Thursday reported net income of $57.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.23.

The company posted revenue of $394.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.4 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.22 billion.

