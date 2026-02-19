Southern Co.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $416 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $6.98 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.34 billion, or $3.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SO

