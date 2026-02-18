Sonic Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $46.9 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $46.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $118.7 million, or $3.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.15 billion.

