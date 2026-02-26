Solventum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Solventum Corp. (SOLV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63 million.…

The Maplewood, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.56 billion, or $8.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.32 billion.

Solventum expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.60 per share.

