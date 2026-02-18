SolarEdge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $132.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $2.21 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $335.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $405.4 million, or $6.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $320 million.

