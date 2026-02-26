Smucker: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Thursday reported a loss of $724.2 million…

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Thursday reported a loss of $724.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $6.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.32 billion.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.75 to $9.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.