Skyworks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $79.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $875 million to $925 million for the fiscal second quarter.

