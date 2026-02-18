SiriusPoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Wednesday reported profit of $244 million in its…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Wednesday reported profit of $244 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 70 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $973.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $459.6 million, or $3.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.21 billion.

