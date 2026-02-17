Similarweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in…

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32.9 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $282.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMWB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMWB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.