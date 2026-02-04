Silicon Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $208.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $64.9 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $784.8 million.

