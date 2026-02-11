Live Radio
Sifco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 11, 2026, 9:37 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $24 million in the period.

