Shenandoah Telecom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $91.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32.9 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $357.9 million.

Shenandoah Telecom expects full-year revenue in the range of $370 million to $377 million.

