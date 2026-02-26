Sempra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra (SRE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $352 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra (SRE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $352 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.8 billion, or $2.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.7 billion.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.