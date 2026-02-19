Savers Value: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22.4…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The retailer of second-hand merchandise posted revenue of $464.7 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.6 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.68 billion.

Savers Value expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 53 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVV

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.