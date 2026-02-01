Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= C. G. Woodson 61, Fairfax 51 Episcopal 61, St. Albans, D.C. 60 Heritage (Leesburg) 55, Woodgrove 49…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. G. Woodson 61, Fairfax 51

Episcopal 61, St. Albans, D.C. 60

Heritage (Leesburg) 55, Woodgrove 49

James Robinson 47, West Springfield 39

John Handley 82, Shenandoah Valley Academy 18

Justice 50, Mount Vernon 37

Lake Braddock 53, West Potomac 50

Mountain Mission 65, Trinity, W.Va. 48

Oakton 58, Chantilly 40

Paul VI 77, Oak Hill Academy 56

South County 74, Alexandria City 45

Strasburg 51, Sherando 35

The St. James Performance 72, Bishop McNamara, Md. 60

Va. Episcopal 74, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 71

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.