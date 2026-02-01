Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. G. Woodson 61, Fairfax 51
Episcopal 61, St. Albans, D.C. 60
Heritage (Leesburg) 55, Woodgrove 49
James Robinson 47, West Springfield 39
John Handley 82, Shenandoah Valley Academy 18
Justice 50, Mount Vernon 37
Lake Braddock 53, West Potomac 50
Mountain Mission 65, Trinity, W.Va. 48
Oakton 58, Chantilly 40
Paul VI 77, Oak Hill Academy 56
South County 74, Alexandria City 45
Strasburg 51, Sherando 35
The St. James Performance 72, Bishop McNamara, Md. 60
Va. Episcopal 74, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 71
