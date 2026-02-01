Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fredericksburg Homeschool 51, Front Royal HomeSchool 43
Highland-Monterey 45, Union Grant, W.Va. 23
James Robinson 48, West Springfield 38
Justice 45, Mount Vernon 38
Martinsburg, W.Va. 61, Dominion 32
Millbrook 67, Jefferson, W.Va. 34
Mt Carmel 49, Shenandoah Valley Academy 22
Oakton 48, Chantilly 39
Patriot 75, Unity Reed 4
Paul VI 89, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 12
South County 83, Alexandria City 14
The Covenant School 58, Highland-Warrenton 37
West Potomac 56, Lake Braddock 12
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
