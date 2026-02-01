Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Fredericksburg Homeschool 51, Front Royal HomeSchool 43 Highland-Monterey 45, Union Grant, W.Va. 23 James Robinson 48, West…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fredericksburg Homeschool 51, Front Royal HomeSchool 43

Highland-Monterey 45, Union Grant, W.Va. 23

James Robinson 48, West Springfield 38

Justice 45, Mount Vernon 38

Martinsburg, W.Va. 61, Dominion 32

Millbrook 67, Jefferson, W.Va. 34

Mt Carmel 49, Shenandoah Valley Academy 22

Oakton 48, Chantilly 39

Patriot 75, Unity Reed 4

Paul VI 89, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 12

South County 83, Alexandria City 14

The Covenant School 58, Highland-Warrenton 37

West Potomac 56, Lake Braddock 12

