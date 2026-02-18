Sabre: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $103.1 million in…

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $103.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $666.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $653.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $524.6 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.77 billion.

