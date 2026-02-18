Royal Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported net income of $93.6 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported net income of $93.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.92 per share.

The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $375.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $466.3 million, or $6.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

