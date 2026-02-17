Rogers Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 89 cents per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $201.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $61.8 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $810.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 85 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $193 million to $208 million for the fiscal first quarter.

