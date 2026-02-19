Rimini Street: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported earnings of $724,000 in its…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported earnings of $724,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $109.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.1 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $421.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Rimini Street said it expects revenue in the range of $101.5 million to $103.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMNI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.