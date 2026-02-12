Richtech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Richtech Robotics (RR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.4 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The developer of robotic technologies posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

