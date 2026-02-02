Revvity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Monday reported profit of $98.4 million in its…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Monday reported profit of $98.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.70 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $772.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $241.2 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.86 billion.

Revvity expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion.

