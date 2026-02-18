Reliance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Reliance, Inc. (RS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $116.5 million. On a per-share…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Reliance, Inc. (RS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $116.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.40 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $739.4 million, or $13.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.29 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

