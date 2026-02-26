Ready Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Thursday reported a loss of $234.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Thursday reported a loss of $234.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.46 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 9 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $124 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $228.9 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $55 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RC

