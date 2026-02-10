Rapid7: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.1 million. The Boston-based company…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.1 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $217.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.4 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $859.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $209 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $835 million to $843 million.

