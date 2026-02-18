Radian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported profit of $154.8 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Wednesday reported profit of $154.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $300.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $301.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $582.6 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.