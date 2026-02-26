Rackspace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.7 million…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $682.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $225.8 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.

Rackspace expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion.

