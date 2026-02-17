Quad/Graphics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.1 million in…

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) — Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The printing company posted revenue of $630.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.42 billion.

