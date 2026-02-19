PTC Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $135 million…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $135 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.67.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $164.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $682.6 million, or $7.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTCT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.