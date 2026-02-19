Prothena: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its fourth…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring gains, came to 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $21,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $244.1 million, or $4.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.