Protagonist Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $7.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $130.1 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $46 million.

