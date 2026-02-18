ProPetro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $742,000.…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $742,000.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $289.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $824,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

