Progyny: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $318.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.5 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Progyny expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $319 million to $332 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Progyny expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.83 to $1.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion.

