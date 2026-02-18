PROG Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $40.5 million…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $40.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $574.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $584.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $146.8 million, or $3.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, PROG Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $715 million to $745 million for the fiscal first quarter.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.