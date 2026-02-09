PowerFleet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) on Monday reported a loss of $3.4…

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) on Monday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $113.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.7 million.

PowerFleet expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $445 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.84. A year ago, they were trading at $5.95.

