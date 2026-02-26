Playtika: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported a loss of…

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $309.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $678.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $206.4 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.76 billion.

Playtika expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

