Pinterest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $277.1 million. The…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $277.1 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $416.9 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Pinterest said it expects revenue in the range of $951 million to $971 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PINS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PINS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.