Perion Network: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported profit of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 49 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $137.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.9 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $439.9 million.

