PENN Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $73 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $843.1 million, or $5.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.96 billion.

