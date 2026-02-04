PC Connection: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.7 million…

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $702.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.7 million, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.87 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNXN

