Patria Investments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) on Tuesday reported profit of $34.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camana Bay, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $133.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $101 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85.6 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $344 million.

