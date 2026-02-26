Papa John’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.8…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $498.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $514.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.6 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.05 billion.

