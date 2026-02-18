Pan American Silver: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $452 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $980 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.62 billion.

