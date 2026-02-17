Palo Alto: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $432 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $2.59 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from 78 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.94 billion to $2.95 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $3.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.31 billion.

