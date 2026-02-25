Owens Corning: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $298 million in…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $298 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $3.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.10 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $522 million, or $6.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.1 billion.

