Orion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $411.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $70.1 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

