O’Reilly Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $605.2 million.…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $605.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.41 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.54 billion, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.78 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $3.10 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.7 billion to $19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORLY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.