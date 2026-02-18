Live Radio
OR Royalties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 18, 2026, 4:51 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — OR Royalties Inc. (OR) on Wednesday reported profit of $65.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $90.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $206.1 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $277.4 million.

